ACB files chargesheet against government official in disproportionate assets case

The J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday chargesheeted an official official of the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Department (CA&PD), indicting him in a corruption case of owning disproportionate assets. The chargesheet against CA&PDa storekeeper Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din was filed in the anti-corruption court of special judge after the the competent authority granted sanction to prosecute the accused official, an ACB spokesperson said.

He said the case against the accused was registered in 2014 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It transpired during investigation that the accused had accumulated huge movable and immovable assets worth lakhs of rupees during his posting as the storekeeper Chassana-Mahore and other places of posting.

The assets include two houses, one at his native village Gulabgarh and the other at Jammu, two shops at Gulabgarh, several kanals of land at different locations in Gulabgarh and Jammu besides two vehicles, which are disproportionate to his known source of income, the spokesman said. The next date of hearing has been fixed on December 14, the spokesman said.

