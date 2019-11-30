Muzaffarpur: Police begin investigations after video shows men dancing with guns at an event

Police here on Friday have begun analysing the video on social media, in which a group of men can be seen brandishing guns while dancing, during an event in Ahiyapur in Muzaffarpur. "We are analysing the video, action will be taken post-investigation," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ram Naresh Paswan told reporters here.

The viral video, which has reportedly been captured in the last couple of days, shows multiple persons taking out their guns while dancing to the tunes of a song at an event. Upon being questioned about the rise in crime in the vicinity of Muzaffarpur and whether the persons in the video were linked to any incidents, Paswan said, "We are taking actions against criminals in a planned manner in the region." (ANI)

