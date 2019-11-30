International Development News
Development News Edition

Any punishment less than hanging will not be acceptable: NCW chairperson on Telangana rape-murder case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said that the perpetrators of the Telangana rape and murder should be hanged.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 20:33 IST
Any punishment less than hanging will not be acceptable: NCW chairperson on Telangana rape-murder case
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Saturday said that the perpetrators of the Telangana rape and murder should be hanged. "I think the procedures should be conducted in a fast-track court to ensure speedy justice in the case and any punishment less than hanging will not be acceptable," Sharma told ANI here.

When asked about the demand by the public to hang the accused without a trial, Sharma said that the law should take its own course. "The anger among the people is justified. This should be maintained as only this can change the mentality of the criminals. We have a judiciary to deal with it. I, however, do not want the justice to be delayed for five or six years like it was done in the Nirbhaya case," she said.

Sharma further said the NCW members had visited the family of the victim and were preparing a report on the attitude shown by the police personnel on duty when the victim's family reached them to file a complaint. "NCW members met the family of the deceased. The police ridiculed them first. The cops also sent them back from the police station, claiming that the area of crime did not fall under their jurisdiction. Thus, crucial two and a half hours was lost due to this delay," said Sharma.

The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The gruesome episode has rocked the nation with women activists, doctors demanding strict action over the murder.

However, the state police have arrested four accused involved in the alleged rape and murder. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Iqbal Mirchi PMLA case: 2 of 4 accused get bail

A special PMLA court here on Saturday rejected bail pleas of Haroun Yusuf and Humayun Merchant, both arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case involving gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Special PMLA Judge P Rajvaidya, however, g...

J'khand BJP demands action against Cong candidate for

The BJP on Saturday urged the Election Commission to take action against Congress candidate from Daltonganj, K N Tripathi, for allegedly intimidating voters with a pistol during the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. A minor clas...

7 killed in bus-tanker collision in West Bengal

At least seven people were killed and 11 others injured after a private passenger bus collided head-on with an oil tanker on National Highway 34 in Murshidabad district on Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at Khoirakandi under th...

J-K: Army Chief interacts with troops during visit to Northern Command HQ

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited the headquarters of Northern Command where he interacted with the troops and appreciated their steadfastness and high morale. GenBipinRawat,COAS visited HQ NorthernCommamd, Udhampur interac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019