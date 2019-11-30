International Development News
Lankan president, MoS V K Singh meet in Delhi

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 21:07 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday had a meeting with Union Minister V K Singh and several retired officers of the Indian Army. "It was a pleasure to meet up with General V K Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and several retired officers of the Indian Army with whom I trained at the Defense Services Staff College in India and reminisced of our days together," Rajapaksa tweeted.

The Lankan president on Saturday wrapped up his three-day visit to India, his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka 10 days ago in the reflection of importance he attaches to ties with India. On Friday, Rajapaksa said that he would strive to take his country's bilateral relationship with India to a "very high level".

Speaking to reporters after a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, he said that both India and Sri Lanka need to work together on issues relating to security and the overall welfare of the people of the two countries. The Sri Lankan leader said his expectations from the visit were very high. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajapaksa held talks covering the entire expanse of bilateral ties.

