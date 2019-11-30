International Development News
  PTI
  • |
  Ahmedabad
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 21:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 21:30 IST
School which leased land to Nithyananda accused of forgery

The Gujarat education department has filed a police complaint against DPS East School here for allegedly submitting a forged government NOC to get CBSE affiliation. The school is already under the scanner for allegedly illegally leasing out land for an ashram run by controversial godman Nithyananda on the city's outskirts.

District Education Officer R R Vyas, in the complaint to Vivekanand Nagar police station, said the school authorities forged a no-objection certificate (NOC) which was submitted to the Central Board of Secondary Education in 2010. The complaint, submitted on Thursday night, named MD and CEO of Kalorex Group (which runs the school) Manjula Pooja Shroff, her partner Hiten Vasant and former principal Anita Dua.

"The NOC submitted by the school with counter- signature of principal had not been issued by the Gujarat government," the complaint said. "The education department had not granted the NOC after finding that they had provided wrong information....But the document submitted by them to the CBSE was signed by Manjula Shroff and Hiten Vasant," it alleged, seeking registration of a case of forgery.

Police officials said they were examining the complaint. The CBSE had recently sought a report from the state education department as to how the school's land was leased to Nithyananda's ashram without its permission.

Nithyananda is facing cases for kidnapping, wrongful confinement and assault among other offences after four children enrolled at his residential school alleged ill- treatment..

