'Judiciary in TL can be one of the finest if both judiciary&

The judiciary in Telangana can be made one of the finest institutions in the country if the judiciary and executive join hands and 'walk on the same path,' the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said here on Saturday He said that in order to deliver justice to the people of the state, they must work in tandem, harmony and synchronisation. The judiciary and members of the bar are two wheels of the same chariot, he said.

The Chief Justice was addressing a meeting here after inaugurating the Judicial Service Centre and POCSO Court. Stating that the quality of the Bar was perhaps not as expected, he said he has asked the government to lend or give sufficient land in Hyderabad to set up an advocates academy.

Lawyers would be able to upgrade their skills only if such an academy was set up, he said He stressed the need to extract knowledge, experience and wisdom from the senior advocates. The Chief Justice said the Telangana High Court was the only one in the country where one division bench, three to four single benches work on Saturdays and said he expected the the judicial officeers also to do the same.

He asked the officers to concerntrate on disposing old matters and utilise Lok Adalath for the purpose. The Chief Justice said posts of judicial officers would be notified that of judicial staff will be completed by second week of January 2020..

