Tamil Nadu: Actress Namitha joins BJP
South Indian actress Namitha joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party working president Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Saturday.
Earlier the day, Tamil film and television actor Radha Ravi also joined BJP in presence of Nadda in Chennai.
Nadda was in the city to review the functioning of the party's state unit. (ANI)
