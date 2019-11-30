Youth attacks father

A youth allegedly attacked his father over some family dispute in the city's Beniapukuar area, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Rehamat Ali was attacked by his son Mohammed Imran late on Friday evening with a screwdriver over some family dispute. Ali received injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment at the Chittaranjan Hospital, the officer said.

Imran has been arrested by Beniapukur Police Station and a probe has been initiated into the matter. "We are grilling the youth and trying to find out why he attacked his father. We are also talking to other members of the family," the officer said..

