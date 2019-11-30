International Development News
Daily hearing to bring justice to veterinarian's family: Telangana governor

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday assured the family of the 25-year-old veterinarian, who was gangraped and killed, that "constitutionally and legally" she would do everything to ensure that they got justice soon with the setting up of a fast-track court and the trial being held on a daily basis. The police would be asked to conclude the probe and file the chargesheet against the accused at the earliest, she said.

Talking to PTI over phone from Hyderabad after meeting the family at their Shamshabad residence for about half-an-hour, Soundararajan described the incident as "tragic and shocking" and said it had lowered the morale of girls and women, who were feeling unsafe. "We will rectify the lapses in the system with regard to women's safety," she said.

Soundararajan shared her grief with the family and said the girl's mother wept uncontrollably after seeing her. The family was satisfied that the governor herself visited them to console, she said. The governor appealed to women and girls to develop courage and not to get demoralised.

She said she had also sent a note to the Telangana government on setting up of a fast-track court to try the case, detecting the lapses in the policing system and rectifying them, working out more safety measures for women and regularly running an awareness campaign on women's safety. The victim, who was on her way home after a medical check-up at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Wednesday night, was abducted, raped, killed by four lorry workers at Chatanpally near Shadnagar, around 60 kms from Hyderabad, police said.

The accused set her body ablaze after killing her, they added.

