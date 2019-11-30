International Development News
Development News Edition

Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 22:56 IST
Four accused in Hyd vet's murder remanded to judicial custody
Police maintained tight vigil as people staged protests outside the station and shouted slogans against the culprits who raped and killed the 25-year-old veterinarian on Thursday night before burning her body. Image Credit: ANI

Amid high drama with a large crowd facing off against police, the four accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian here were sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday. The executive magistrate passed the order at Shadnagar police station, where they were lodged, as they could not be produced before the court following the presence of a restive crowd in front of the station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

Police had to use mild force to control the crowd, police sources said. Stones were hurled at a police vehicle as they were being taken to a jail in Hyderabad.

Police maintained tight vigil as people staged protests outside the station and shouted slogans against the culprits who raped and killed the 25-year-old veterinarian on Thursday night before burning her body. Police said the protests broke out in the morning and continued till the evening. The crowd later dispersed.

Some protesters demanded the death penalty for the accused. Protests were also held by different student groups and others at various places in the state, demanding tough punishment to the accused.

"It is not enough if they are taken to court. They should be handed out the same treatment what they had done to the victim," a man said. "If you cannot do it, hand them over to us," another said.

The police assured the agitators that they would ensure 100 percent that the accused are convicted and sought their cooperation. Doctors who conducted medical tests on the accused as per procedure told reporters that their condition was normal.

The local bar association has resolved not to offer any legal assistance to the accused in the case. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and a number of other leaders called on members of the deceased woman's family.

Condemning the incident, both said the government would ensure that the culprits get tough punishment through expeditious investigation and trial. Meanwhile, the veterinarian's family told the National Commission for Women on Saturday that Hyderabad Police wasted precious time which could have been used to save her life.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the women's panel visited the family who told them that the police played a "negative role" in the case. The family members also said the police even alleged she had eloped with someone, Sharma said.

She also slammed Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali's remarks on the victim, saying such politicians do not deserve such positions and need to be sensitized about the sensitive matter. Ali stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately.

The NCW, in its report, said prima facie it observed that police officials delayed taking action in this case. NCW member Shyamala Kundar said she recommended action against policemen, after inquiry, who allegedly did not respond on time to the family's complaint.

She found fault with the policemen who allegedly told the victim's sister, who had gone to lodge a complaint, that the case did not fall under their jurisdiction. Kishan Kumar Reddy said the Centre was going to take many steps, including changing laws, to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

The government would change laws in such a way that police would not be able to say that a particular issue does not come under their jurisdiction, he said. State Congress president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that the state government reduce the sale of liquor.

Meanwhile, a group of medical students and software engineers in Hyderabad separately organised candlelight marches, condemning the incident. The veterinarian, whose charred body was found on the outskirts of Hyderabad, was raped before being killed by the four accused, all lorry workers, on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday night.

Police claimed that the men had also tried to forcibly make the woman drink alcohol. They were arrested on Friday...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

UPDATE 1-London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's CDU says want to work with new leaders of Germany's SPD

Germanys conservative Christian Democrats CDU want to work with the new leaders of the Social Democrats SPD in their federal coalition, the CDUs general secretary said on Saturday.We want to rule Germany well. We have created a foundation f...

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the governments crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 a...

Giants place LS DeOssie on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssies roster spot ahead of Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers in...

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

Washington AP The forecast for July 25 was typical for Washington sunny, mid-80s. President Donald Trump had good reason to be feeling bright and sunny himself. It was the morning after Robert Muellers congressional testimony at the conclus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019