CRIME BRIEFS

Five persons were arrested for allegedly pickpocketing inside a Delhi Metro train, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sonu (37), Rohit (25), Vishal (24), Jitender (30) and Balak Ram (48), they said.

On November 18, a person lodged a complaint alleging that he entered the Tis Hazari Metro Station carrying Rs 2 lakh in his pocket. While he was going to Inderlok, he realised that someone had stolen the money from his pocket, a senior police officer said. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and identified nine persons, who were closely following the complainant from Tis Hazari. When the train reached the platform, they stood around the complainant and blocked his way. Two out of them stole the money from both pockets, the officer said.

The five persons were nabbed on Friday from near Shastri Park Metro Station parking. Efforts are being made to arrest the other accused, police added. PTI NIT

********************** Two held for stealing

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Two men were arrested in separate incidents for allegedly stealing valuables in the national capital, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Sanju Sheel (27), a resident of Chhatarpur and Pradeep (25), a resident of Chirag Delhi, they said.

On Friday, Sheel was arrested from Kotla Mubarakpur area. One auto rickshaw, one stereo, one car battery, one amplifier and three speakers were recovered from his possession, police said. In the other incident, Pradeep was arrested from Malviya Nagar area while he was roaming the locality and three mobile phones were recovered from his possession, they added. PTI NIT

********************

Man arrested for stealing two-wheelers, mobiles New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers and mobile phones here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Aakash, is a resident of Mangolpuri, they said. Following a tip-off, a trap was laid in Mangolpuri Industrial area Phase-II after which Aakash was arrested. Four motorcycles and three mobile phones were recovered from his possession, a senior police officer said.

