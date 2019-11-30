Haryana STF nabs most wanted criminal

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Sonipat has arrested a most-wanted and dreaded criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, from Nathupur Mod GT road Kundali, Sonipat. While stating this here on Saturday, a spokesman of the Haryana Police said that arrested accused was identified as Rajeev alias Raju Pandit, resident of village Nangal, district Bhiwani.

He was wanted in more than two dozens cases of crime including murder, attempt to murder, fraud, ransom, arms act and forgery cases. He had been absconding for the last about one year. Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Crime, PK Agrawal appreciated STF team for intensifying efforts to crack down on most wanted criminals in the state. (ANI)

