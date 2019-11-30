International Development News
Development News Edition

Haryana STF nabs most wanted criminal

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Sonipat has arrested a most-wanted and dreaded criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, from Nathupur Mod GT road Kundali, Sonipat.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 23:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 23:09 IST
Haryana STF nabs most wanted criminal
The arrested dreaded criminal in the police custody on Saturday. (Photo courtesy: Haryana Police) . Image Credit: ANI

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Sonipat has arrested a most-wanted and dreaded criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, from Nathupur Mod GT road Kundali, Sonipat. While stating this here on Saturday, a spokesman of the Haryana Police said that arrested accused was identified as Rajeev alias Raju Pandit, resident of village Nangal, district Bhiwani.

He was wanted in more than two dozens cases of crime including murder, attempt to murder, fraud, ransom, arms act and forgery cases. He had been absconding for the last about one year. Meanwhile, Director General of Police, Crime, PK Agrawal appreciated STF team for intensifying efforts to crack down on most wanted criminals in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

UPDATE 1-London attacker named, was previously convicted of terrorism offences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel's CDU says want to work with new leaders of Germany's SPD

Germanys conservative Christian Democrats CDU want to work with the new leaders of the Social Democrats SPD in their federal coalition, the CDUs general secretary said on Saturday.We want to rule Germany well. We have created a foundation f...

Iranian opposition leader compares Supreme Leader to toppled Shah

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the governments crackdown on protests this month. The unrest began on Nov. 15 a...

Giants place LS DeOssie on injured reserve

The New York Giants placed long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday. The Giants promoted Colin Holba from the practice squad to take DeOssies roster spot ahead of Sundays game against the Green Bay Packers in...

July 25 forecast: Sunny, with cloud of impeachment for Trump

Washington AP The forecast for July 25 was typical for Washington sunny, mid-80s. President Donald Trump had good reason to be feeling bright and sunny himself. It was the morning after Robert Muellers congressional testimony at the conclus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019