Awards given for short film competition on environment

The Ministry of Environment on Saturday gave away awards for a short film competition on the environment. Several school students and professionals were awarded prizes for their documentaries and films by Ravi Agrawal, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment at the ceremony organised by the ministry and Centre for Media Studies (CMS) VATAVARAN.

Out of the 345 entries received, 90 films were nominated for screening before the Jury comprising film directors Ramesh Sippy, Rahul Rawail and Manju Borah, who selected the final awardees. The four-day green festival was inaugurated on November 27 by MP Suresh Prabhu, who chaired the Jury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)