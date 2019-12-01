Woman Naxal held in C'garh

A woman Naxal was on Sunday arrested by a joint team of security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, police said. The cadre, identified as Ganga Muchaki (20), was apprehended near Surnar village under Katekalyan police station area, a police official here said.

When the action was taken against her, she was informing the villagers about the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA- a military wing of the Maoists) week to be observed by the ultras from Monday, he said. Personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police were involved in the operation.

"When the patrolling team raided the spot, Muchaki was nabbed while other ultras managed to escape," he said. Muchaki, who was active as a member of Chetna Natya Mandli (CNM- a cultural outfit of Maoists) under Katekalyan Area Committee, was tasked with spreading Maoist propaganda, putting up posters and banners and keeping an eye on the movement of security personnel, the official added.

According to him, she had been associated with the outlawed outfit since 2013. Meanwhile, security forces have intensified patrolling in the Naxal-hit districts, particularly in the interior forest of Bastar division, which comprises seven districts, in view of the PLGA week observed by the ultras between December 2 and 8 every year, during which the rebels step up their activities..

