Pak shells LoC villages for third consecutive day in JK's Poonch

The Pakistani Army on Sunday targeted forward posts and villages in two sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. This was the third ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the border district in as many days but there was no report of any damage or casualty, he said.

"At about 4 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Qasba sectors," the spokesman said. He said the Indian army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling from both sides was going on when last reports were received.

On Saturday, Pakistan targeted Shahpur and Kirni sectors, while a day earlier it fired mortars and small arms for nearly an hour in Balakote sector.

