Man impersonated as IPS officer arrested in molestation case
A 38-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer was arrested in a molestation case in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarak Pur, police said on Sunday.
The accused was identified as Gauri Shankar, a resident of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.
According to police, Shankar used to harass women by sending obscene videos and vulgar messages on their mobile.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
