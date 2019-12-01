Man impersonated as IPS officer arrested in molestation case

A 38-year-old man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer was arrested in a molestation case in South Delhi's Kotla Mubarak Pur, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Gauri Shankar, a resident of Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, Shankar used to harass women by sending obscene videos and vulgar messages on their mobile.

