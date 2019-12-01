International Development News
Hari Mohan takes charge as OFB chairman

Senior officer Hari Mohan on Sunday took charge as the chairman of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), officials said. He succeeded Saurabh Kumar who superannuated from the services.

A 1982-batch Indian Ordnance Factories' Service (IOFS) officer with a post-graduate degree in mechanical engineering, Mohan had been a topper at University of Allahabad and University of Pune while obtaining his bachelors and masters in mechanical engineering, the defence ministry said in a statement. In a career spanning 39 years, Mohan has contributed significantly at various positions in Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Haridwar, Vehicle Factory Jabalpur, Engine Factory Avadi, Heavy Vehicle Factory Avadi, Ammunition Factory Khadki, Ordnance Factory Bolangir (Odisha), Ordnance Factory Chanda and Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, Maharashtra, OFB New Delhi Office and Ministry of Steel & Mines, it said.

The Indian Ordnance Factories organisation - a family of 41 Ordnance Factories under the aegis of its corporate headquarters Ordnance Factory Board, Kolkata - possesses the unique distinction of over 200 years experience in defence production. The OFB is engaged in production, testing, logistics, research, development and marketing of a comprehensive product range in the area of land, sea and air systems.

