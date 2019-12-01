International Development News
Development News Edition

Solution to Naga political issue likely soon: Neiphiu Rio

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:21 IST
Solution to Naga political issue likely soon: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of the 57th Statehood Day, contending that the long-awaited solution to the vexed Naga political issue might be in sight. Addressing people at Khouchiezie (Kohima local ground), where the India Reserve Battalion had organized a programme on the occasion, he said negotiations between Naga Political Groups and the Centre have concluded and people of the state were set to witness "history" very soon.

"We (Nagas) are on the verge of history being made; we could be very close to a final solution. Negotiations between the various Naga Political Groups and the Centre have concluded," he said. Among others present at Khouchiezie were Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, Chief Secretary Temjen Toy and a host of cabinet ministers.

"We are filled with gratefulness today as we remember the visionary leaders who made sacrifices for Nagaland's statehood," the chief minister said. Rio conveyed his appreciation to "all negotiating parties for their magnanimity, spirit of understanding and foresightedness" to achieve a breakthrough in the Naga political talks.

"The long-awaited solution to the Naga political issue seems to be within grasp and that fills us with anticipation and happiness. This should also make the Nagas realise that huge responsibility lies on them to ensure that every step taken is in the right direction," the chief minister stated. He clarified that his "government was steadfast in its commitment to ensure progress and development of the people of the state in all spheres".

Maintaining that agriculture continued to be the main occupation of the Nagas, he said the government had been promoting organic farming in the state as it would "double the income of the famers". "More than 1, 42,603 small and marginal farmers have been added to the list of PM-Kisan beneficiaries. An amount of about Rs 54.60 crore have been directly deposited to the individual accounts of the farmers," he said.

Rio called upon the people of the state to work steadfastly towards making Nagaland one of the most admired and developed states of the country. The beautiful landscape of Nagaland and its rich and vibrant culture made the state one of the most interesting tourist destinations in the country, he said.

"We are continuously working towards improving and scaling up the tourism sector in the state," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow zero-line fencing

Bangladesh government has in principle, agreed to allow India to erect barbed wire fencing along the zero-line in at least 13 areas along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, a senior official said on Sunday. The decision was welcomed by b...

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, ot...

Pankaja Munde's FB post raises eyebrows

BJP leader Pankaja Mundes social media post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra caused a flutter on Sunday. Pankaja, who had served as a minister in the erstwhile BJP-led Maharashtra government, has a...

Will come back, says Fadnavis after Thackeray's jibe in war of raillery between treasury, Oppn in Assembly

The Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday witnessed verbal swordplay between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his predecessor Devendra Fadnavis as the former taunted that he was in the House though he never said Me punha yein I will come back, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019