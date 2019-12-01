Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

In its endeavours towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternative to single use plastic (SUP), the local administration in Reasi is harnessing traditional use of 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf bowl and plate) and 'kujja' cup to make the district SUP free, an official spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Chib, is being assisted by Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) which recently has approved two dona-pattal-making machines, each worth Rs 1.25 lakh, for Pouni and Aghar Balliyan panchayats of block Pouni and Reasi respectively, the spokesman said.

He said these two panchayats, with dense population and availability of raw material in abundance, are traditionally associated with the making of 'Dona-Pattal'. Also, Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is supplementing the efforts of district administration in achieving its goal of environmental conservation in the district by promoting nature friendly daily use things, the spokesman said.

In this regard, he said the commission has already conducted two training sessions on the use of motorised potters-wheel in the district covering around 40 persons. "With a meager registration fee of Rs 1950, anybody could procure a motorised potters-wheel, which originally costs Rs 27,000, and start his own kujja-making business," the spokesman said adding for those who still cannot afford the amount, SSKSB is going to contribute the amount.

