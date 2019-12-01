International Development News
Development News Edition

Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 20:02 IST
Reasi Admin harnessing traditional 'Dona-Pattal' as alternate to single use plastic

In its endeavours towards preservation and protection of ecology besides promoting alternative to single use plastic (SUP), the local administration in Reasi is harnessing traditional use of 'Dona-Pattal' (leaf bowl and plate) and 'kujja' cup to make the district SUP free, an official spokesman said. Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Chib, is being assisted by Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) which recently has approved two dona-pattal-making machines, each worth Rs 1.25 lakh, for Pouni and Aghar Balliyan panchayats of block Pouni and Reasi respectively, the spokesman said.

He said these two panchayats, with dense population and availability of raw material in abundance, are traditionally associated with the making of 'Dona-Pattal'. Also, Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) is supplementing the efforts of district administration in achieving its goal of environmental conservation in the district by promoting nature friendly daily use things, the spokesman said.

In this regard, he said the commission has already conducted two training sessions on the use of motorised potters-wheel in the district covering around 40 persons. "With a meager registration fee of Rs 1950, anybody could procure a motorised potters-wheel, which originally costs Rs 27,000, and start his own kujja-making business," the spokesman said adding for those who still cannot afford the amount, SSKSB is going to contribute the amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

King, queen of Sweden to arrive in Delhi on Monday for five-day India visit

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will arrive in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit to India, the Ministry of External Affairs said. According to a revised advisory issued by the MEA on Sunday, the royal couple is slated to a...

BJP issues show cause notice to its MLA over derogatory statements

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a show cause notice to its MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad, Nand Kishor Gurjar, for allegedly making derogatory statements against a community.In a statement issued her on Sunday, state BJP media co-inch...

One dies in celebratory firing at wedding in UP

One man lost his life and another sustained injuries in celebratory firing which took place during a wedding in Jasrana area here, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police Rural Rajesh Kumar said that the incident took place at the w...

Venetians shun referendum on split from mainland sister city

Venetians gave the cold shoulder to the fifth vote in 40 years to break away from sister city Mestre on the Italian mainland, with little expectation of a parting of the ways. By midday only 7.2 of 206,553 potential voters had showed up at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019