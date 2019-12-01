Women in Ludhiana to get police vehicle on call

City Police has launched a free ride scheme under which woman, travelling alone in odd hours and not able to find a vehicle to go home, can call the police helpline numbers and request for a cab. The vehicle of the nearby Police Control Room or the Station House Officer will drop her safely to her destination, a senior police official said on Sunday.

This facility will be available between 10 pm to 6 am on all days free of cost, he said. Giving details of the measures taken to ensure the safety of women in Ludhiana, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal said, "We have started many programmes to ensure the safety and security of women in Ludhiana. We have two dedicated helpline numbers 1091 and 7837018555 for this, which are functional round-the-clock."

Women can dial these to get a free ride to their home in Ludhiana, he added.

