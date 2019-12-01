Club drainage management plan with smart city project: Bedi

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Sunday stressed the need to integrate the drainage component plan with the smart city project. Bedi, in a press release, said although areas of concern in urban limits had been addressed there was still scope for improvement of sanitation and maintenance of drainages coming under the jurisdiction of commune panchayats.

She said the Public Works Department continued to face challenges caused by the inundation of drainage water at Marapalam junction on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route. Bedi said the drainage management plan and the scheme should be integrated with the smart city project to ensure that the union territory remained free of inundation and clogged drains during monsoon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)