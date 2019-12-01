Delhi Police to organise mass cyber awareness programme for city schoolchildren

The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit is organizing a mass cyber awareness and computer security program for schoolchildren across the city on Monday, police said.

An hour-long session on "Cyber UDAY: Universal Direct Awareness in Youth", will be held on Monday morning at nine venues across the city, they said.

According to police, more than 12,000 students will participate in this cyber awareness program in which topics such as how to stay safe online, what are cyberbullying and cyber grooming and how to tackle them, how to report cybercrime, etc will be discussed with students in a bid to build an informed future generation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)