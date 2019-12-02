International Development News
SC to hear DMK's plea challenging Tamil Nadu local body polls on Dec 5

The Supreme Court will hear on December 5 a petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party challenging the Tamil Nadu local body polls.

  ANI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 13:17 IST
  Created: 02-12-2019 13:17 IST
DMK President Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court will hear on December 5 a petition filed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party challenging the Tamil Nadu local body polls. The elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 27 and 30, 2019 and the votes will be counted on January 2, 2020. The notification in this regard was issued at 10 am today.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned the matter for urgent hearing before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde, who said that the matter will be heard on December 5. The petitioner asserted that the necessary formalities for delimitation have yet not been undertaken in Tamil Nadu for conducting the local body poll. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

