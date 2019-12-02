International Development News
Ready to make tougher laws on rape: Rajnath Singh in LS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government is prepared to enact the strongest provision in law to check incidents of heinous crimes like the Hyderabad rape and murder case and have a discussion in Parliament on the issue of crime against women.

Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government is prepared to enact the strongest provision in law to check incidents of heinous crimes like the Hyderabad rape and murder case and have a discussion in Parliament on the issue of crime against women. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on Zero Hour, Singh said that the rape and murder of the veterinarian doctor in Hyderabad had brought shame to the entire country.

"This act has brought shame to the entire country. It has hurt everyone. The accused must be given the most stringent punishment for their crime," Singh said. "To control and eliminate such crimes against women, we are ready to make the kind of law which the entire House agrees to," he added.

A veterinarian was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burned her body in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

