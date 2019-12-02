Last survivor in woman tahsildar attack succumbs to burns;

A 52-old revenue staff, injured in an attempt to save a woman tahsildar set ablaze by a man in her office near here last month, died at a hospital on Monday as the toll in the gruesome incident rose to four, police said. K Chandraiah, an office subordinate, breathed his last in the early hours at the private hospital here, a senior police official told PTI.

With his death, the toll has risen to four in the incident which led to protests by the revenue department staff in Telangana demanding steps to ensure their safety. Political parties too had condemned the daring attack. Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy was set on fire in her office at Abdullapurmet by a man over some land dispute on November 4.

The 37-year old woman official was charred to death on the spot while her driver Gurunatham and Chandraiah had suffered burns in their attempt to rescue her. The two along with assailant K Suresh, who too was injured, were admitted to different hospitals here.

Gurunatham died on November 5 while the assailant two days later after the shocking incident. Suresh had told the police he was a farmer and also into real estate and had some dispute over a seven-acre agriculture land co-owned by him and his brother and leased to a tenant.

PTI VVK VS VS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)