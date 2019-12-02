Shiv Sena MP's car runs over spotted deer in Mumbai park
A car belonging to Shiv Sena MPRajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at theSanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here, an official said onMonday
The incident happened on Wednesday evening near themain gate of the park, the official said. The deer was rushedto veterinary hospital where it was declared dead, he added
Gavit, Lok Sabha member from Palghar near Mumbai, wasnot in the vehicle, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
