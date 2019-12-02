Shiv Sena MP's car runs over spotted deer in Mumbai park

A car belonging to Shiv Sena MPRajendra Gavit knocked down and killed a spotted deer at theSanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) here, an official said onMonday

The incident happened on Wednesday evening near themain gate of the park, the official said. The deer was rushedto veterinary hospital where it was declared dead, he added

Gavit, Lok Sabha member from Palghar near Mumbai, wasnot in the vehicle, the official said.

