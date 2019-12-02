Police foils bid to smuggle narcotics in J&K's Ramban, 1000 kg poppy seized

Police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics by seizing 1,000 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said. A police party led by Sub-Inspector Wasim Mehraj conducted a surprise check at Gund-Tethar on the national highway, officials said.

A truck heading out of Kashmir was stopped for checking and thoroughly searched, they said. During the search, officials recovered gunny bags filled with poppy weighing about 1,000 kg that was being smuggled outside the union territory, they added.

The vehicle was seized and its driver Nirmal Singh, a resident of Punjab, was arrested. A case was registered against the suspect at Banihal police station and an investigation is on to ascertain whether any other person is involved, officials said.

The menace of drugs among the youth is spreading at an alarming rate which is a big cause for concern, police said. To ensure such crimes do not get repeated, a special drive has been launched by Ramban police against drug abuse.

Police said they will not leave any stone unturned to curb drug smuggling and requested the public to strengthen their hands to weed out such social evils from society.

