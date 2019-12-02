International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab Cabinet okays ordinance to amend State GST Act in line with Central GST changes of 2019

The State Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday approved the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Ordinance, 2019, to make amendments in accordance with those made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

  ANI
  • |
  Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 15:36 IST
  • |
  Created: 02-12-2019 15:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The State Cabinet, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday approved the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Ordinance, 2019, to make amendments in accordance with those made to the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. Disclosing this, an official spokesperson, however, made it clear that the wording of Section 39, 44, 52, 53-A and 101-A has to be kept different in PGST Act, 2017, from the relevant sections of CGST Act, 2017. Further, amendment in Section 168 which has been made in the CGST Act, 2017 is not required to be made in State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Act, 2017.

It may be recalled that the GST Council, in its 35th meeting held on June 21, 2019, had recommended various amendments in the provisions of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017. The same was incorporated in the Finance (No. 2) Bill, 2019, and received the Presidential assent on August 1, 2019. Similar amendments need to be carried out in the Punjab Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, in order to safeguard the interests of taxpayers and promote hassle-free business. The Ordinance approved today by the state cabinet provides for an alternative composition scheme for the supplier of services or mixed suppliers (not eligible for the earlier composition scheme), having an annual turnover in preceding financial year upto Rs 50 lakhs.

It further provides for a higher threshold exemption limit from Rs 25 lakhs, to such amount not exceeding Rs 40 lakhs, in case of a supplier who is engaged exclusively in the supply of goods. It also provides for furnishing of annual returns and for quarterly payment of tax by the taxpayer who opts for composition levy, as well as mandatory Aadhaar submission or authentication for persons who intend to take or have taken registration.

The amendment will also empower the PGST Commissioner to extend the due date for the furnishing of the annual return and reconciliation statement. It will give taxpayers the facility to transfer an amount from one head to another in the electronic cash ledger, among other benefits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

