Search operation launched after locals report suspicious movement in J-K's Ramban district

Security forces launched a search operation on Monday after locals reported "suspicious movement" in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

On the reports of suspected movement of militants, security forces, including the Army and police, launched the operation in Ramban forest belt, they said.

The operation was underway when the reports last came in, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)