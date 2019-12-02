Left Menu
Search operation launched after locals report suspicious movement in J-K's Ramban district

  • PTI
  • Jammu
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:05 IST
Security forces launched a search operation on Monday after locals reported "suspicious movement" in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said.

On the reports of suspected movement of militants, security forces, including the Army and police, launched the operation in Ramban forest belt, they said.

The operation was underway when the reports last came in, they said.

