Govt examining proposal from Telangana to set up IIM, IISER in state: HRD Minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:10 IST
Govt examining proposal from Telangana to set up IIM, IISER in state: HRD Minister

The government has received proposals from Telangana for setting up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in the state, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.

Reply to a question in Lok Sabha on whether chief minister of Telangana has submitted a memorandum for setting up the two institutes, the minister said proposals have been received from the chief minister.

'Nishank' said the proposals are under examination.

