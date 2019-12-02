Left Menu
Creation of "Indian Rankings Society" approved to rank educational Institutes: HRD

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that "India Rankings Society (IRS)" was given the accorded approval in August with an objective to develop and evolve methodologies and system for the ranking of higher educational institutions.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishaank' (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that "India Rankings Society (IRS)" was given the accorded approval in August with an objective to develop and evolve methodologies and system for the ranking of higher educational institutions. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishaank' informed Lok Sabha in a written reply, "The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Executive Committee in its 127th meeting held on 21.08.2019 accorded approval for the creation of independent society in the name and style of "India Rankings Society (IRS)" with an objective to develop and evolve methodologies and system for ranking of higher educational institutions and based on such methodologies , rank and rate them under various categories , domain and sub-domain."

"Presently, National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) is being used for ranking of institutes on five broad generic groups of p[arameterers namely -- teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practise; graduation outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity; perception," it read. The India Ranking, 2019 ranked Indian Higher Educational Institutes into nine categories namely university, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, Medical and Overall, Rankings help create an environment of excellence. (ANI)

