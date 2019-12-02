Left Menu
Filed Ayodhya verdict review as it was not based on evidence and logic: Jamiat chief

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:00 IST
Hours after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the prominent Muslim body's chief Maulana Arshad Madani on Monday said the step was taken as the ruling was not based on "evidence and logic". If SC upholds its Ayodhya decision, the Jamiat will abide by it, he told reporters here.

"We have filed a review petition in court. The main contention in the case was that the mosque was built by destructing a temple. "The court said that there was no evidence that the mosque was built after destructing a temple, the title of Muslims, therefore, was proven, but the final verdict was the opposite. So we filed a review as the verdict is beyond understanding," Madani said.

Asserting that the verdict would not disturb the atmosphere of the country, he said the review was sought as the judgment was not based on "evidence and logic".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

