Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help to make Delhi safer for women

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the national capital a safer place for women.

Participating in a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on women security, Kejriwal asked his deputy Manish Sisodia to see whether there is need to introduce courses in schools to sensitise students about crime against women.

"We need your (Shah's) cooperation and we need your help. Let's come together and make Delhi a safer place," Kejriwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)