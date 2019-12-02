Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help to make Delhi safer for women
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make the national capital a safer place for women.
Participating in a discussion in the Delhi Assembly on women security, Kejriwal asked his deputy Manish Sisodia to see whether there is need to introduce courses in schools to sensitise students about crime against women.
"We need your (Shah's) cooperation and we need your help. Let's come together and make Delhi a safer place," Kejriwal said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Delhi Assembly
ALSO READ
All-party meeting held ahead of Parliament's winter session; PM Modi, Amit Shah in attendance
Amit Shah launches special winter-grade diesel for Ladakh
Prefer to provide free rides to women, instead of buying new plane: Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah, Gadkari to address poll meetings in Jharkhand
Amit Shah and Foreign Minister of Bhutan agree to further strengthen close ties