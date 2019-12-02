Ten injured in clash over canal water in UP
Ten people were injured in a clash over irrigating their agriculture fields through a canal in neighbouring Chitrakoot district on Monday, police said.
The clash broke out in Dwara village between two factions of an extended family which had a longstanding rivalry, Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal said.
Both the sides used batons and sharp-edged weapons, leading to injuries to 10 people of which two have been referred to Allahabad hospital in a serious condition, the SP said.
