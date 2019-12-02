Left Menu
1,000 vacant police constable posts to be filled soon: Himachal CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:46 IST
A total of 1,000 vacant police constable posts will be filled soon in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Presiding over the state's Police Raising Day at The Ridge here, Thakur also announced that police personnel will get additional promotion three months before their retirement.

The chief minister also declared that a special medal will be presented to all police employees on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the formation of the state police on January 25 next year. Pointing out that his government is continuously strengthening the police department, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to implement the Emergency Response Support System.

The system is a single pan-India helpline number '112' set up to address all types of emergencies. Expressing concern on drug abuse, Thakur asked the police department to keep a strict vigil on such activities especially among youth to ensure they do not fall prey to drug addiction.

Earlier, Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi welcomed the chief minister and other dignitaries. The DGP highlighted the main activities and programmes being carried out by the police in the state.

A colourful cultural programme was performed by police personnel on the occasion. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Mayor Kusum Sadret, HIMFED Chairman Ganesh Dutt, Chief Secretary Dr Shrikant Baldi, Principal Secretary to CM Sanjay Kundu, former DGPs I B Negi, R R Verma, former DGP and Nagaland governor Ashwani Kumar were also present.

