Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms in bags and supplied them to criminals in the National Capital Region was arrested from southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Harish Kumar alias Sunda would carry a bag and blend among tourists coming to Delhi in buses to deliver illegal weapons to criminals, they said.

"He had been bringing firearms and ammunition from Manawar and Khalghat in Madhya Pradesh in tourist bags and used to mingle with tourist groups to pass undetected," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. Kumar was arrested on Saturday and seven sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges were seized from him. He was taken on a two-day police remand, he said.

"He disclosed that he used to mingle with tourist groups and kept his bags with their bags. During checking, the group would inadvertently support him as a bonafide tourist and save him from intensive checks. This way, he was able to carry consignments of illegal firearms," the DCP said. Kumar used to purchase a pistol for Rs. 30,000 and sold it for Rs 40,000 in Delhi. He had brought seven weapons last month to Delhi, Alphonse said.

At the time of his arrest, he had one pistol and he pretended it was for his safety, the officer added. In 2009, he was arrested for robbery and then several times in cases of assault and Arms Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)