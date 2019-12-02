Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:55 IST
Man disguised as tourist to supply illegal arms arrested

A 32-year-old man who disguised himself as a tourist to carry illegal arms in bags and supplied them to criminals in the National Capital Region was arrested from southwest Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan, police said on Monday. Harish Kumar alias Sunda would carry a bag and blend among tourists coming to Delhi in buses to deliver illegal weapons to criminals, they said.

"He had been bringing firearms and ammunition from Manawar and Khalghat in Madhya Pradesh in tourist bags and used to mingle with tourist groups to pass undetected," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. Kumar was arrested on Saturday and seven sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges were seized from him. He was taken on a two-day police remand, he said.

"He disclosed that he used to mingle with tourist groups and kept his bags with their bags. During checking, the group would inadvertently support him as a bonafide tourist and save him from intensive checks. This way, he was able to carry consignments of illegal firearms," the DCP said. Kumar used to purchase a pistol for Rs. 30,000 and sold it for Rs 40,000 in Delhi. He had brought seven weapons last month to Delhi, Alphonse said.

At the time of his arrest, he had one pistol and he pretended it was for his safety, the officer added. In 2009, he was arrested for robbery and then several times in cases of assault and Arms Act, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Trump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would restore tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising officials in the two South American countries who sought explanations.Emerging market stocks and th...

Pompeo: Impeachment work should pause while Trump is abroad

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the House on Monday for scheduling impeachment hearings while President Donald Trump is abroad. Pompeo said its very unfortunate for the House Judiciary Committee to hold its hearing Wednesday at the s...

Kejriwal seeks HM Amit Shah's help for safer Delhi to women, bats for speedy trial of rape cases

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday sought the cooperation and help of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make Delhi a safer place for women. Taking about judiciary, Kejriwal said that there are many pending rape cases, and demanded swif...

BJP's K C Ramamurthy likely to be elected unopposed to RS

With the Congress and JDS not fielding candidates, BJPs K C Ramamurthy is most likely to be elected unopposed to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka going for bypolls, official sources said on Monday. Monday was the last date to file ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019