Five people, including two women, arrested in honey trap case

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:05 IST
Close on the heels of the Madhya Pradesh honey trap episode, a similar case has surfaced in Bengaluru in which five people have been arrested. "We have arrested five people in connection with the case. They include two women," Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil told reporters here on Monday.

Without elaborating, he said an investigation is in progress. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that police were probing the matter.

"Our officers are probing the matter as per law. There is no question of any interference," Bommai said.

According to police sources, these women used to approach some politicians with grievances and used to seek privacy to explain their "problems." They would then share their phone numbers and often used to chat with their targets late in the night, the sources said. They would later get intimate with them and videograph their private moments, the sources added.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanded a CBI probe into the matter. "Let the CBI investigate the matter and bring out the truth...," Kumaraswamy said.

In September, five women and a man were arrested from Indore and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly running the honey trap and blackmailing racket. The racket was busted after a person approached the police, claiming he was being blackmailed over some objectionable video clips by the accused who were trying to extort about Rs 3 crore from him.PTI GMS RS BN BN.

