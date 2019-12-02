Left Menu
Cong MLA's vehicle attacked by protesters in Punjab's Moga

  Chandigarh
  Updated: 02-12-2019 19:24 IST
Cong MLA's vehicle attacked by protesters in Punjab's Moga

The vehicle of Dharamkot Congress MLA was attacked by some unidentified people on Monday after he went to pacify protesters who were demanding immediate arrest of culprits in the death of a youth in celebratory firing. Karan Singh, a member of a DJ group, died on Friday when a bullet hit him during celebratory firing at a wedding in Mastewala village. Five people were booked in the incident.

Protesters, including family members of Karan Singh, staged a sit-in near Moga civil hospital, demanding compensation for the family of deceased. Dharamkot MLA Sukhjeet Singh went to the protest site on Monday in order to persuade them to call off their 'dharna'. But a heated argument broke out between the MLA and a protester after the latter objected to his remarks regarding the incident.

Later, the MLA clarified his statement and said that the accused would be caught soon. Some of the protesters also accused the Congress MLA of helping the culprits, a charge denied by the legislator.

After the verbal spat, some unidentified persons threw stones at Sukhjeet Singh's car, damaging the windscreen of his vehicle. The legislator, along with other occupants, sneaked out of the vehicle and escaped through a street.

The MLA said a complaint by his driver was lodged at Moga City-2 police station regarding the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

