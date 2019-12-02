Left Menu
AP Police is acting on the behest of YSRCP govt: TDP writes to MHA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging that Andhra Pradesh police is acting at the "behest of ruling YSRCP dispensation and is disrupting the programmes of TDP and diluting the security of party president" and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu . Image Credit: ANI

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has written a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) alleging that Andhra Pradesh police is acting at the "behest of ruling YSRCP dispensation and is disrupting the programmes of TDP and diluting the security of party president" and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. " The Andhra Pradesh police at the behest of ruling YSRCP Party is time and again trying to disturb the programs of Telugu Desam Party. The police is foisting false cases against TDP leaders and workers while supporting the illegal activities of YSRCP leaders/activists. In addition to this security of Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also being diluted which may result in any untoward incident," read the letter from the TDP state president K. Kala Venkat Rao to Union Home Secretary, MHA.

" Therefore, it is requested to order an enquiry into the above incidents and take suitable action against the erring officials to uphold the constitutional rights of the people," it read. On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh IPS Association has strongly condemned the statement made by the political parties appealing them to exercise restraint in their public utterances.

"The Andhra Pradesh IPS Association places on record its anguish and strongly condemn such statements which demoralize the Police Force and undermine the selfless service, hard work, and sacrifices of the entire force that works ceaselessly day and night to ensure public safety, peace and tranquillity," read the press release of IPS Association. "The AP IPS Association appeals to all political parties to exercise restraint in their public utterances which needlessly dent the police image and adversely impact the discharge of its duties and responsibilities," it read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

