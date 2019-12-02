Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar: Buddhist monks participate in Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony

Scores of Buddhist monks from around the world on Monday held a procession in Bodhgaya at the inauguration of the International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bodhgaya (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:57 IST
Bihar: Buddhist monks participate in Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony
Peace march organised at International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony in Bihar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Scores of Buddhist monks from around the world on Monday held a procession in Bodhgaya at the inauguration of the International Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony. The peace march was organised by the Buddhist monks in which thousands of Buddhist monks and devotees from different countries participated.

The procession was taken out at the Royal Thai Buddhist Monastery which ended at the historic Kalachakra Maidan. The procession included monks and devotees from Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Cambodia, India, Sri Lanka and many other countries.

"This year people from 12 countries have participated. Around 1,200 people have come from Vietnam. The rituals and pooja ceremony of Lord Buddha will start from December 3 and will go on till December 11. On, December 12 closing ceremony will be organised. This tradition has been going on for 16 years," Ranjan Kumar coordinator told ANI.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Shivakumar deposes before I-T sleuths

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday deposed before the income tax officials in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said family sources. Yes, Shivakumar was summoned by the income tax officials. They have been calling the othe...

Following are the top Foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN10 US-2NDLD IMPEACHMENTPresident Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him Counsel Washington Donald Trump nor his attorney will take part in the impeachment hearing against the US President on Wednesday, his la...

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019