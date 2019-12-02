Left Menu
3 involved in over dozen criminal cases arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  Updated: 02-12-2019 20:35 IST
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:35 IST
Three men allegedly involved in over a dozen criminal cases were arrested from southwest Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area, police said on Monday. The accused were identified as Varun Chaudhary (38), Jeet Ram Chaudhary (23) and Sohan Lal (30), all resident of Rajasthan, they said.

They were involved in 15 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder and and those registered under the Arms Act, police said. The accused were arrested from Ring Road near Dhaula Kuan on Sunday, when Varun along with two accomplices had come there to procure sophisticated arms to execute their plan to kill their rivals, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah.

Six pistols and 57 live cartridges were also recovered from them, he said. "During interrogation, Varun disclosed that after his father was killed in a property dispute, he moved to Ajmer and started living with his uncle Dharmender Chaudhary.

Dharmender was an Ajmer-based gangster and an active associate of Anandpal Singh, who was then the most wanted gangster of Rajasthan. Singh was killed in an encounter with Rajasthan Police in June 2017," the DCP said. Dharmender was shot dead by his rival gangster Vikram Sharma and his accomplices in 2016. In retaliation, Varun along with Jeet Ram killed Ramkesh Meena, an associate of Vikram Sharma, he said.

After releasing on bail, Varun again planned to avenge the killing of his uncle Dharmender and came to Delhi to procure sophisticated firearms to execute his plan of eliminating his rivals, he added.

