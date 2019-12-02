Vanchiyoor court issue: Bar Council meets HC Chief Justice

Amid the ongoing tussle between the magistrate and the lawyers at Vanchiyoor court in Thiruvananthapuram, the Bar Council members on Monday held a meeting with High Court Chief Justice regarding the matter. Speaking to ANI, Advocate Mohammed Shah, Bar Council, said: "As part of our effort to solve the issues, the Bar council will be visiting Trivandrum Bar Association tomorrow."

He further stated that a meeting has been called of all bar associations and advocate associations representatives of the state in Kochi on December 4. Four judges and 8 bar council representatives were present at the meeting.

The Bar Council members will again meet Chief Justice on December 5 to discuss the issue. This comes after office-bearers and members of Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association staged a protest in the chamber of Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan on November 27.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram after bail granted to an accused was cancelled. Following this, the lawyer of the accused informed the bar association members and the lawyers came to the magistrate's chamber and staged a protest.

The magistrate left her chamber and later filed a complaint with the chief judicial magistrate over the incident. The CJM forwarded the complaint to the police. Vanchiyoor Police said that a case has been registered against the lawyers. Meanwhile, the Bar Association claimed a lapse on the magistrate's part as a trigger for the protest. (ANI)

