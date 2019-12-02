Chief of Defence Staff to come under RTI Act: MoS Defence

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Shripad Naik on Monday said in the Rajya Sabha that the Chief of Defence Staff will come under the ambit of Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005. "Chief of Defence Staff would come in the ambit of 'Right to Information Act', in accordance with the provisions of RTI Act, 2005," Naik said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The Union Minister said that the Implementation Committee has submitted its report in the matter. The Committee was constituted to determine and finalise the exact responsibilities of the said post which also includes the framework and all other issues involved to ensure smooth operationalization of the Chief of Defence Staff.

The government had, last month, granted in-principle approval for the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)