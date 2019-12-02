Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:32 IST
India asks nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti

India on Monday issued a travel advisory in the wake of the "deteriorated" security situation in Haiti, asking its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to the Caribbean country.

"The security situation in Haiti has deteriorated, with reports of violent crime such as armed robbery and increased risk at night and in isolated areas. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti for the present," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"In case of those undertaking essential/emergency travels, may contact our Embassy in Havana (concurrently accredited to Haiti) for any assistance. The helplines numbers of Indian Embassy in Havana are available on the Mission's website," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-U.S. Supreme Court justices wrestle over dismissing major gun case

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday grappled with whether to dismiss a challenge to a New York City handgun ordinance and sidestep a ruling that could lead to an expansion of gun rights. The nine justices heard arguments in the first majo...

13th South Asian Games: Indian men's badminton team win gold, women assured of silver

Indian mens badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, expectedly claimed the gold medal after beating Sri Lanka 3-1 in the finals of the 13th South Asian Games SAG here on Monday. Srikanth started the proceedings for the defending champions ...

Over Rs 3800 cr loan outstanding against corporations in Delhi as on Mar 31, 2018: CAG report

Loans amounting to Rs 3814.89 cr were outstanding against the three municipal corporations in Delhi as on March 31 last year, according to a Comptroller and RAudit or General CAG report released on Monday. Loans are provided to civic bodies...

Delhi govt maintained revenue surplus over last five years: CAG report on state finances

The Delhi government has maintained a revenue surplus over the last five years, a CAG audit report on state finances tabled in the Assembly on Monday said. The audit report by the Comptroller and Auditor General CAG for the year ended March...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019