Guj: 2 found unconscious in manhole die during treatment

Two youths found unconscious in a drainage line manhole died during treatment on Monday evening in Surat in Gujarat, fire officials said. It cannot be confirmed whether the deceased Vijay Bhaiya and Kishor Sukha were sanitation workers, and who had hired them for entering the manhole in Dabholi area, they said.

"We have received a message from local people that two persons have fallen unconscious in the manhole. We pulled them out and admitted them to hospital," a fire brigade official said in evening. Later, authorities confirmed that both the youths died during treatment.

Officials claimed that the deceased were not hired by municipal authorities. "We have learnt that Surat Municipal Corporation was not carrying out any work here. The victims may be engaged in some private work," said an official..

