Left Menu
Development News Edition

Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 22:00 IST
Are we waiting for cyber earthquake before getting our act together, says NCSC
National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) Lt Gen (retd) Rajesh Pant on Monday raised concern over the lack of cyber-infrastructure in the country and said are we waiting for a cyber earthquake before getting our act together. "As the national cybersecurity coordinator, this is a cause of concern for me," Pant said.

Pant said that India did not have a dedicated department for disaster management before the year 1993 and that it was only after the Latur earthquake, in which over 10,000 people died, that the government decided to set up an authority for the same. "Before 1993 does anyone know which ministry was handling disaster management in India? It was the Ministry of Agriculture... However, 10,000 Indians died in the 1993 Latur earthquake. That is when we realized that the Agriculture Ministry could not handle it," he said.

"We gave it to the National Disaster Authority, which today has a presence in every state. There are disaster response forces and whenever disaster takes place they are there for the action. Are we waiting for the cyber earthquake to strike before our act gets together?" Pant added. He said that there is an absence of quantum roadmap and that there is no visibility in the quantum efforts and lack of skill power.

"As you are aware India is aiming to become a 5 trillion economy by the year 2024, for which we require a certain rate of growth," he added. Pant said that we are finding that the global average of 2.5 per cent GDP is being affected due to cybercrimes.

"This is a concern as a nation that cybercrime is taking it (GDP) back, then our mission will be difficult to achieve. This is where the quantum computing technology and quantum cryptography takes place," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists develop a new AI breast cancer diagnostic tool

Scientists are developing a new way to identify the unique chemical fingerprints for different types of breast cancers. These new chemical footprints will be used to train AI artificial interlligence software - creating a new tool for rapid...

Eknath Shinde defends invocation of late Dighe's name at oath

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Monday defended taking oath as a minister in the party-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA government by invoking late saffron leader Anand Dighe. Speaking at a function, Shinde, who represents Kopri-Pachpakh...

Greta Thunberg nearing Spain in time for climate summit

Swedish teen eco-warrior Greta Thunberg was nearing the Portuguese coast on Monday after crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran to attend a UN climate change summit in Madrid, her entourage said. Thunberg, 16, has become the face of young peo...

Free smartphones to youth from Republic Day: Punjab CM

The Congress-led Punjab government will start distributing free smartphones to the youth in the state, one of the key poll promises of the ruling party, from January 26. Mobile phones would be distributed among girl students in class 11 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019