DCW chairperson for death penalty to rapists within 6 months, will sit on hunger strike tomorrow

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday said that she would sit on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday at the Jantar Mantar here, seeking the death penalty for rapists within six months.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Monday said that she would sit on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday at the Jantar Mantar here, seeking the death penalty for rapists within six months. Speaking to ANI, Maliwal said: "A veterinary doctor was raped, murdered and her body was burnt in Telangana. In Rajasthan, a minor student was raped. I will sit on a hunger strike from 10 am tomorrow at the Jantar Mantar. I won't get up until I get assurance from the Centre that rapists will be served death penalty within six months. Police accountability also needs to be fixed."

"This is not a fight for myself or about anyone girl or woman. Instead, it is a fight for the country. There is no time left for speeches in parliament. It is time for action now," she said while expressing disappointment over the incidents of crime against women. The DCW chairperson said: "Last year I had gone on a hunger strike, which lasted for 10 days. On the tenth day, the Prime Minister of the country promised that he will create a system in the country under which within six months the rapist of the children will be given death penalty."

"A law was passed on the 10th day of my agitation. I was also promised that police resources will be increased. Fast track court will be set up. Police accountability will also be fixed. But nothing has happened. That is why I am going for a hunger strike tomorrow," said she. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

