Bihar: Businessman shot at by miscreants in Patna

A Purandarpur based businessman was shot at by unidentified miscreants on Monday within Jakkanpur police limits here.

Kiran Gorakh Jadav, Sub-Divisional Police Officer informed the media about the incident on Monday in Patna, Bihar. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A Purandarpur based businessman was shot at by unidentified miscreants on Monday within Jakkanpur police limits here. The deceased, identified as Harihar Prasad who owned a mosquito net business, was shot at around 11:30 in the morning after some miscreants entered into his shop. "The incident took place around 11:30 am. We are doing a primary investigation and looking at the CCTV footage. We are investigating how many people came and how many rounds were fired. The reason behind it is yet to be found," said Kiran Gorakh Jadav, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Patna Sadar.

Police are currently investigating the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

