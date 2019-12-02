Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.

According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one Aman, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, and his friend were assaulted by the three juveniles. One of the juveniles used a knife to attack the victim, police said, adding the accused were apprehended.

Aman was initially taken to Guru Gobind Singh Hospital but had to be referred to DDU hospital where he underwent a surgery and is recovering, police said. Aman is a second year polytechnic student.

During investigation, it was revealed that Aman and one of the juveniles were friends with a girl of Raghubir Nagar. They had a scuffle on Friday also, but the incident was not reported to police, a senior police officer said.

