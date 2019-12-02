Left Menu
HP govt decides to sell water of Yamuna

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved signing of an MoU to sell water from the Yamuna, an official spokesperson said. The state government would earn Rs 21 crore per annum from this decision.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state Cabinet gave its consent to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell the water of Yamuna from the state's share at Tajewala corridor, the spokesperson said. However, the spokesperson did not provide details of whom the water would be sold to and with whom this MoU would be signed.

The cabinet also decided to fill up as many as 3,636 posts of JBT, Classical and Vernacular (C&V) and TGT categories of teachers in elementary education department, he added. These posts will be filled up on contract basis as per the Recruitment and Promotion Rules. These include 684 posts of TGT Arts, 359 of TGT Non-Medical, 261 of TGT Medical, 1,049 of Shastri, 590 of language teachers and 693 posts of JBT, he added.

